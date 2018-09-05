John Asher’s funeral to be streamed live at request of family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A large outpouring of love for the late John Asher, the iconic face of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, prompted his family to share his funeral service with a wider audience.
More than 3,000 people paid their respects to Asher’s family at Churchill Downs on Tuesday during his visitation.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Crowd gathers to pay respects to John Asher
Due to that overwhelming outpouring of sympathy, the family has arranged for Wednesday’s funeral to be streamed live so even those who can’t be accommodated in the Cathedral of the Assumption can still share in the service.
The funeral begins at 2 p.m.
WAVE 3 News was honored to be asked to provide that feed, which will be shared with all media outlets. The live stream will be available on wave3.com and the WAVE 3 News Facebook page.
