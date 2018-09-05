Joint training shows firefighter recruits the ‘real deal’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once a month, firefighters from Okolona, Jeffersontown and Camp Taylor fire departments join together to train. On this day they welcomed some new recruits with an intense exercise.
It may only be a training exercise, but it’s with a real fire. Instructors with the Jefferson County Regional Fire Training Academy have intentionally set the inside of a building on the campus on fire using bales of hay, pallets, and road flares. The goal is, of course, to put it out.
Live fire training is the best tool a firefighter could have, giving them the opportunity to hone their skills. These three departments are training together, making sure they’re all on the same page because sometimes there’s situations where they’re all needed on the scene.
“It lets us know when we arrive on scene together I know exactly who this person is, I know exactly what they’re going to do and how they’re operation works,” said Firefighter Jordan Yuodis, the Okolona Fire Department’s Public Information Officer. “Because, in some ways we’re all a little different, so this allows us to kind of put it all together and just act as one.”
Also, three new recruits were welcomed to the Okolona department. You can call it a baptism by fire because it gives them just a taste of what they’re in for.
