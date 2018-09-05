Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming set for retirement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming will live out his days frolicking amongst the rolling bluegrass hills and enjoying the company of mares in the stud shed.
WinStar Farm told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday the champion thoroughbred has retired to the Versailles, Ky., farm where he will stand stud for a fee of $25,000.
The Todd Pletcher-trained horse stormed to the finish line at last year’s 143rd Run for the Roses, winning the race by nearly three lengths on a wet track battered by torrential rainfall. Pletcher compared his stride and athleticism to a wildcat, saying “he was one of the most athletic horses I have ever trained. He has a terrific bounce to him. I compare him to a panther, a fluid mover.”
Always Dreaming’s career stalled in late 2017, when it was revealed the horse was suffering from stomach ulcers; BloodHorse reported he spent several months at WinStar recovering and mounting his comeback bid. He returned for two races in 2018 at Gulfstream Park and Churchill Downs, finishing second and fifth, respectively. He racked up $2,415,860 in winnings over the course of 11 races.
Always Dreaming joins his father, 2012 Derby runner-up Bodemeister, in the retirement stables at WinStar.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.