Lou City trades purple for pink to fight breast cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time ever, players for the Louisville City Football Club will trade in their purple jerseys for pink ones.
It’s all for a pink-out night at Louisville Slugger Field.
The October 9th, 7:00 p.m. match against North Carolina FC will also be a fight against cancer with ticket sales going to the Pink Prom, a fundraising soiree held at the Mellwood Arts Center on October 12th to benefit the Norton Cancer Institute.
At the match, cancer survivors will walk out with the team, sing the national anthem and conduct the coin toss. LouCity players will wear unique pink and purple jerseys, which will be autographed and auctioned for charity. The nets and corner flags will be pink, and everyone attending the game is urged to wear pink in what will be LouCity’s first-ever pink-out match.
“Our fans and the Louisville community have been so good to us, so this is a great way for us to give back to them and help fight a horrible disease that has impacted so many families,” LouCity president Brad Estes said in a press release.
A limited supply of LouCity merchandise – scarves, t-shirts and replica jerseys – will be sold with a portion of proceeds going to the Pink Prom. Tickets for the Pink Prom will also be sold at the match.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.