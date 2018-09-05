Louisville drivers spend 361 days during their lifetime sitting in traffic while driving to work

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’ve all been there. Running late to a meeting at work, and your drive in comes to a screeching halt thanks to bumper to bumper traffic.
Whether it’s interstate 71, 65, the Watterson Expressway, or the Gene Snyder, drivers in Louisville and Southern Indiana know the drill, rush hour traffic is bad. But just how bad is it?
A new study has found the average person living in Louisville spends 361 days during their lifetime, driving to or from work, and sitting in traffic. That’s nearly a year, spent in your car!
Data from the US Census Bureau reports the busiest time to drive in Louisville, during the morning hours, is between 7 to 7:30 a.m.
On an average day, nearly 37-thousand people are stuck in traffic then. Followed by the second most congested time, 7:30 to 8:00 a.m. If you want to beat the rush, try leaving the house before 5:30 in the morning, that’s when the least amount of drivers are on the road.
More than 55,000 people in Louisville spend 20 to 25 minutes driving to and from work each day, compared to 4,000 local drivers who spend more than 90 minutes commuting to work each day.
