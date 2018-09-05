Make it a Goode Morning! 9.5.18

One more day of the hot stuff before we get into a more active looking radar and cooler temperatures. Having said that, it will remain quite humid for the next several days if not weeks.
Let’s dive right in!
Rest of today: Clouds from Gordon spilling in. This is a “backwards” weather day as the downpours that form will move S to N/NW. Even with the increase in clouds, I fully expect us to heat up to near 90 and perhaps a tad above that in the city.
Thursday/Friday: A cold front drops in from the north. Thunderstorm coverage will increase...especially in the afternoons. I still don’t see this being a washout but it will be active at times on the radar. Sun breaks will still take place so it will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s. I can’t rule out 90 degrees being reached, but will lean more on the 80s with this setup.
Saturday: This is a tough one. The cold front mentioned above will start to fade. At the same time, our next front/remnants of Gordon will start to move in from the west. The speed of this arrival is still varying on the data. I go into more detail on the video about this, but there is still a chance to get a decent break Saturday afternoon before we ramp up the rain coverage. Cloudy skies do look likely, however, and therefore highs will be closer to 80.
Saturday night/Sunday: This is when the core of the heavy rain moves in. The trend has been to push this more into southern Indiana. This would mean rain totals potentially over 4″ in spots if that indeed shifts. Lower amounts to the south. Again, more of a shift south would put those types of totals into the Louisville area. It will be very important to stay close to the forecast changes! And there will be several!
Next Week: The tropical front may stall then fade early next week. This would mean a gradual decrease in rain coverage. The heat will then build back in. The biggest issue next week is whether or not that heat gets interrupted by another tropical system. That trend is showing up more today than previous days.
Shew...busy times!
Make it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.