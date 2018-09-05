Make it a Goode Morning! 9.5.18

Saturday: This is a tough one. The cold front mentioned above will start to fade. At the same time, our next front/remnants of Gordon will start to move in from the west. The speed of this arrival is still varying on the data. I go into more detail on the video about this, but there is still a chance to get a decent break Saturday afternoon before we ramp up the rain coverage. Cloudy skies do look likely, however, and therefore highs will be closer to 80.