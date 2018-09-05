Man arrested for stealing 17 air conditioners in Germantown over the summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the scorching summer heat bearing down on WAVE Country, one man is in jail after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of air conditioners.
Police arrested Antonio Miller, 40, and have charged him with stealing seventeen A/C units from homes around the Germantown neighborhood of Louisville.
Frank Wethington spent the summer flipping a home on Mulberry Street.
In late July, he found the air conditioner taken apart in the backyard. He believes the thief must have been there just moments before.
When a repair man met Wethington at the home to fix the broken unit a few days later, he realized the wires had been cut and the unit was gone.
“I couldn’t believe they came back, I thought we had scared them off,” Wethington said.
Police say Miller was taking the units to scrap yards, where he was likely given just a small percentage of what the unit actually costs.
He was caught on Friday, in what police believe was another attempted theft on Milton Street.
Miller is also charged with trying to conceal evidence and for having cocaine in his truck.
Wethington’s stolen A/C unit was $2,000 and had another 10 years of use left. He’s out another $3,600 for the replacement and instillation costs.
Still, he says he’s already forgiven the suspect.
“I wasn’t (angry) because I thought about how sad it must be for someone to work this hard for $12 dollars,” Wethington said. “What have we come to, you know, that people will take something and work so hard for really not that much benefit.”
Miller is due in court on Sept. 11.
