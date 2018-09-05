Nike to air Kaepernick-narrated ad during Eagles-Falcons season opener

(CNN) - Nike is doubling down on its new controversial Colin Kaepernick campaign by airing his ad during the NFL season-opening game Thursday night, according to media reports.
The game is between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.
Kaepernick tweeted the two-minute ad Wednesday morning.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started his protest of police brutality and racial injustice in 2016. He originally sat on the bench during the national anthem
He later opted to take a knee after Army veteran Nate Boyer told him it would sit better with service members.
Other players followed suit, starting a movement.
Some people called for a boycott of Nike after learning of the Kaepernick "Just Do It" campaign. Others burned their Nike apparel and shared videos of it online.
