Pending night closure of Clark Memorial Bridge causing concern for businesses

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Getting to and from Kentucky to Indiana is about to get harder.
After months of construction limiting traffic along the Clark Memorial Bridge, soon the bridge will be closed down together in the overnight hours.
The need for the overnight closures is safety, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In the six months since the cleaning and painting project began on the bridge 38 crashes have happened in the work zone. Many of the crashes happened during the evening or overnight hours, stemming from speed and other issues.
So starting Sunday, the Clark Memorial Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. One lane of the bridge will remain open in each direction during the daylight.
Andrea Clifford with KYTC said they chose the hours to try and avoid rush hour traffic delays but also to give crews enough time to work safely on the bridge.
The closure of the nearest toll-free bridge has many business owners and visitors to Jeffersonville concerned.
Even outside the lunch rush, Red Yeti in Jeffersonville sees a steady stream of people coming in. Visitors like Jeffrey Mannon from Fort Worth, Texas make the trek to the other side of the river to get a taste of Hoosier life during a trip to Louisville.
"Decided to do some exploring and came across the bridge," Mannon said. "The first place we found was Red Yeti."
The upcoming closure of the toll-free bridge nearby is a concern for many businesses who get a lot of traffic from visitors coming from the other side of the river, by foot on the pedestrian bridge or via car on the Clark Memorial Bridge.
“We’re certain it will probably cause some problems, but we’re optimistic,” Blake Anderson, a bartender at Red Yeti, said.
The popular spot often sees busy traffic on nights and weekends during the summer and night closures could impact how many people come to spots like theirs and when.
"The idea of closing down a free bridge probably would have prevented us from coming across just as visitors," Mannon said.
KYTC decided to close the bridge down after the 38 crashes were reported, one-third of which were severe.
Safety measures put in place haven't helped to cut down on crashes either, Clifford said.
With closures coming up, drivers can pay the tolls on I-65 or the east end bridge, or drive to the Sherman Minton Bridge in New Albany.
Cat Scott, owner of 502 Power Yoga in Jeffersonville and Louisville, said the bridge work has been impacting her business for months now but it could be worse.
“The bridge closure will fortunately only affect our evening classes that get out after 8 p.m.," Scott said. “Students and instructors who live in Louisville will be forced to take the toll bridge home instead of having the option to take the toll-free bridge.”
"Because the bridge has been such a hassle and time-suck since painting began, many of our instructors and students, myself included, have switched to using a transponder on the toll bridge to save time," Scott said. "But it’s a bummer to take away that option for those who are on a budget."
Some in Jeffersonville worry this could have a lasting impact.
"They're probably going to shut down a majority of these businesses, except for local traffic," Mannon said. "Nobody's going to come over."
"The sooner we can get all this construction out of the way, the sooner everybody will be able to breathe easier," Anderson said.
Overnight closures start Sunday and will continue until the painting and cleaning project on the bridge is complete in November 2019.
But why is the bridge being painted yellow?
The color was chosen back in 2010 by the Downtown Development Corporation as part of a plan to revitalize Second Street in Louisville, running to the Clark Memorial Bridge, Clifford said.
The yellow they picked came from an approved list of colors from the Federal Highway Administration and was later approved by the Waterfront Development Corporation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.