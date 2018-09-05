Police: Dine & dash suspect just wanted a beer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Saturday evening, accused of dine-and-dashing several times, from the same bar.
Police say Jonathan Jones, 47, had frequented Sidebar at least twice, ordered drinks, and then left before paying for the items he ordered.
According to Jones' arrest report, he had been banned from Sidebar for not paying, or not having the money to pay for his order.
Jones told officers he did not have the money to pay his $16.86 tab. Officers determined Jones ordered and drank the drinks, and used the bar’s services knowing he did not have the money to pay the tab.
When police asked why, Jones replied “I just needed a beer.”
