Red Mass held at Cathedral of the Assumption

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cathedral of Assumption held a Red Mass, presided by Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, for all members of the legal profession, regardless of their religious affiliation.
Any judge, lawyer, law school professor, law student, and government official was invited to attend the mass.
The Red Mass requests guidance from the Holy Spirit for all persons who seek justice, and offers the legal community an opportunity to reflect on what Catholics believe is the power and responsibility, given by God, of all in the legal profession.
The Red Mass marks the opening of the judicial year.
