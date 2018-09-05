Reggie Miller visits his statue at Children’s Museum exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - One of the greatest names in Indiana sports history was back in the Hoosier State to see...himself.
Pacers legend Reggie Miller took his family to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where he’s featured in the museum’s Sports Legends Experience exhibit.
Miller, his wife and their two children visited his statue at the Old National Bank Avenue of Champions.
Miller wrote on Instagram he was “honored and humbled” to be a part of the exhibit, and to be next to Slick Leonard, and a stone’s throw away from Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson and Tamika Catchings.
Overall, Miller had a great visit and applauded The Children’s Museum for how well done his statue was. “Ears and crooked right elbow are on point,” he said in another post on Instagram.
