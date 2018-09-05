Reggie Miller visits his statue at Children’s Museum exhibit

Reggie Miller poses with his statue at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
By Makayla Ballman | September 5, 2018 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated September 5 at 3:10 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - One of the greatest names in Indiana sports history was back in the Hoosier State to see...himself.

Pacers legend Reggie Miller took his family to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where he’s featured in the museum’s Sports Legends Experience exhibit.

Miller, his wife and their two children visited his statue at the Old National Bank Avenue of Champions.

I can’t put into words how honored and humbled I am to be apart of the Sports Legend Experience located at the @childrensmuseum. Thank you Ande, Lori and all the men and women of the Children’s Museum, who made me feel like a kid again and took the time out of your busy schedule to host my family and friends... To be next to Mr BOOMBABY himself Slick Leonard is a dream come true, I’m a stones throw away from Larry Legend, The Big O and my adopted little sis @catchin24.. As Wayne n Garth would say, “I’m not WORTHY 😳”!!! People get to the Children’s Museum, not only for the Legends Experience, but Dinosphere, DC Comics, Playscape, Beyond Spaceship Earth just to name a few exhibits to keep the young and old smiling from ear to ear. Sorry for the long post, but this is a MUST.. #GoingBackToIndiana #NeverGrowOld

Miller wrote on Instagram he was “honored and humbled” to be a part of the exhibit, and to be next to Slick Leonard, and a stone’s throw away from Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson and Tamika Catchings.

Overall, Miller had a great visit and applauded The Children’s Museum for how well done his statue was. “Ears and crooked right elbow are on point,” he said in another post on Instagram.

