Reggie Miller visits his statue at Children’s Museum exhibit

I can’t put into words how honored and humbled I am to be apart of the Sports Legend Experience located at the @childrensmuseum. Thank you Ande, Lori and all the men and women of the Children’s Museum, who made me feel like a kid again and took the time out of your busy schedule to host my family and friends... To be next to Mr BOOMBABY himself Slick Leonard is a dream come true, I’m a stones throw away from Larry Legend, The Big O and my adopted little sis @catchin24.. As Wayne n Garth would say, “I’m not WORTHY 😳”!!! People get to the Children’s Museum, not only for the Legends Experience, but Dinosphere, DC Comics, Playscape, Beyond Spaceship Earth just to name a few exhibits to keep the young and old smiling from ear to ear. Sorry for the long post, but this is a MUST.. #GoingBackToIndiana #NeverGrowOld

A post shared by Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt) on Sep 4, 2018 at 7:57pm PDT