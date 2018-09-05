’Rest easy John, rest easy:’ Louisville says final goodbye to horse racing icon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After thousands of people showed up at Churchill Downs on Tuesday to pay their respects to John Asher, his family decided to stream his funeral service, so everyone in the community who wanted to say goodbye could do so.
Asher, 62, was Churchill’s Vice President of Racing Communications and passed away in late August of a sudden heart attack.
People from all walks of life were in attendance at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday to say goodbye to Asher. Many walked from downtown offices, while former colleagues traveled across the country.
“It’s not the way we wanted to return,” former colleague Julie Koenig Loignon said. “But the blessing that John was, was how many people he touched and how many friendships he created just by bringing people together.”
Those who write about the sport that Asher loved were in awe of Tuesday’s tribute at Churchill, calling it the most memorable trip around the historic track. It brought 3,000 people out to pay their respects.
“Except for maybe Muhammad Ali, I can’t think of anybody in this city whose death has touched so many people," Daily Racing Form writer and friend Marty McGee said of the tribute.
Former jockeys even credited John Asher for helping their careers.
“He would mention, ‘go see that trainer or that trainer ... he’s getting ready to work a horse,’" recalled former jockey P.J Cooksey. "And I’d run to the barn - ‘you need any help?’ He was always willing to lift other people up and never asked for anything in return.”
Churchill Downs Racetrack President and good friend Kevin Flanery began the service the way he’s certain John would have.
“There are 241 days,” Flanery joked as the crowd laughed thinking of Asher. “I haven’t gotten to the punchline yet, till the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.”
Lifelong friend George Lindsay spoke of his buddy’s passion not only for his job, but specifically for his family. He went on to speak of John’s gift of gab and knowing every single thing that was the Kentucky Derby. The silence without that deep voice, he said, leaves a great void.
“It’s a silence of a man who could shoot you a look and make you laugh," Lindsey said.
Flanery said John had a habit of jotting down notes on Post-its. He happened to find a last one on John’s office computer. It simply read, “Bring it.”
“That’s what John did to us every day; he brought us to greater heights,” Flanery said to the crows. “Rest easy John, rest easy.”
