Street signs vanishing from Oldham County neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Oldham County Police are investigating a rash of stolen street signs.
Judge Executive David Voegele estimated between 60 and 80 signs have been stolen over the past few weeks.
“Someone is just backing up to these street signs, apparently in a pickup truck, and going back and forth until they get the sign or signs taken off,” Voegele explained.
He said the thefts started in two subdivisions but have now spread across the entire county.
Investigators recovered a handful of the stolen signs after someone found them in a neighborhood ravine. All of them are unusable.
“We’re not sure where this is coming from," Voegele said. "If it’s some young people thinking it’s funny or someone trying to get materials to recycle in some way and get some money out of it... We have no idea what the motivation is, but it has to stop and it has to stop now.”
Voegele estimates the signs cost between $20 and $30 each, plus the cost of labor to install them.
The missing street signs could potentially cause issues for first responders.
“Ambulances, other emergency vehicles, fire trucks may come to a location and be confused and not know which way to go if there isn’t a street sign,” Voegele explained.
Voegele is hoping to work with Crimestoppers to secure money for a reward in this case.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300 or the Judge Executive’s Office at (502) 222-3210.
