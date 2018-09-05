Testimony begins in trial of teen accused in deadly stabbing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The murder trial for a teenage girl accused of stabbing another is underway.
Tiffany James, 19, has been accused of killing Madison Branch, 14, on June 26, 2017 during a fight between the teens in Portland.
James’s family said their younger daughter was being bullied and that Tiffany came to her defense. They claim the stabbing was the result of self-defense during the fight.
On Wednesday the jury heard from Madison’s best friend, a 15-year-old teen WAVE 3 News has chosen not to identify because of her age.
She told the jury Madison was her best friend and they had been wanting to settle things with James, not fight.
But, on June 26th, she said the teens confronted each other in front of the Speedway gas station at the corner of North 21st and Duncan Streets. That’s when a fight broke out. It was recorded on one of the teen’s cell phones. The 15-year-old teen said she was being hit by another teen named Summer. That’s when she said Madison jumped in. Others, including Tiffany James’s mother, Debra James, were present.
The jury also heard testimony from a woman who lived across the street from the incident and ran over once she saw what happened. Jennifer Pate recalled seeing the group of women fighting, and Tiffany reaching for her purse as Madison had her by the hair.
That’s when police believe Tiffany stabbed Madison in the stomach.
Pate said Madison ran to her and said she couldn’t breathe. Pate recalled Tiffany trying to render aid to Madison, but the others held her back, Pate said.
Madison later died.
Tiffany’s mother was one of the people who called 911. In that call she told the emergency operator her daughter had stabbed another girl. When Tiffany was interviewed by detectives, she confessed she was the one who stabbed Madison as well. They both contended it was in self-defense and because Madison had bullied Tiffany’s younger sister for more than a year.
