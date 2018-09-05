Testimony begins in trial of teen accused in deadly stabbing

But, on June 26th, she said the teens confronted each other in front of the Speedway gas station at the corner of North 21st and Duncan Streets. That’s when a fight broke out. It was recorded on one of the teen’s cell phones. The 15-year-old teen said she was being hit by another teen named Summer. That’s when she said Madison jumped in. Others, including Tiffany James’s mother, Debra James, were present.