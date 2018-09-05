UofL unveils new improvements to Cardinal Stadium ahead of season opener

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those with plans to attend Saturday’s home opener at Cardinal Stadium will be experience the game in a whole new way.
WAVE 3 News got a tour of Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday as crews were putting on the finishing touches ahead of Saturday’s game. This will be the first season with a new end zone expansion. There will also be an earlier entrance to parking lots for the opening game. Fans looking to enjoy game food favorites like hot dogs, popcorn, and pretzels can enjoy them on a new value menu with items priced at $3.
The expansion includes 800 modern club seats, 68 new premium loge level boxes and 10 exclusive field level suites. From seats around the stadium, fans will be able to see the game up close through two new 40-foot by 80-foot LED video boards in the north end zones and a new 24-food by 92-foot video board in the south end zone.
Cards will kick off their first home game of the season on September 8 against Indiana State at 7:00 p.m.
