Urban League discusses jobs, health during Louisville Forum

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Long term change was the focus of a forum in West Louisville on Wednesday.
During the forum, the Louisville Urban League presented “State of Black Louisville," a presentation focused on jobs, justice, education, health and housing in Louisville’s West End.
Another highlight of the report is the health disparities and difference of life expectancy depending on what part of the city residents live in. President and CEO of Louisville Urban League, Sadiqa Reynolds, said depending on what zip code you live in your “life expectancy could be 13 years shorter in certain Louisville communities." That’s something she said the group has been working to change.
“We are really tired of the bandage approach to programming," Reynolds said. “What we really need are root cause changes, policy changes. We need to work on things that actually changes long term outcomes for our community.”
Click here to learn more about Wednesday’s forum and for a link to purchase a copy of “State of Black Louisville.”
The more than 150-page report is a collection of essays and data from community leaders, activists and academics in the metro, according to the Louisville Urban League. Contributions include detailed suggestions on how to improve the daily difficulties of black Louisvillians.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.