Alert Days Issued 9.6.18

This is the challenging part. The remnants of Gordon will be merging with a low pressure to become “one” basically. Its track through the Ohio Valley will be absolutely crucial on timing and rainfall amounts. Some data suggests areas to our north near I-70 will take the brunt of the rain (6″+) while some guide it closer to the Ohio River. My concern is that the more south idea makes more sense and could certainly lead to problems. This setup will not go as planned...they rarely do when you involve a tropical/merger like this. Current thinking is 1-3″ of rain as a grand total by Sunday evening is a good bet. But these amounts could easily double. Please stay close to the forecast updates and let’s hope we can trend to the lower end.