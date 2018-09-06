Cause of West Broadway residential fire under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Broadway was shut down in both directions as crews worked to get a fire under control.
Reports of the fire came in around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from the 4500 block of West Broadway. Crews advised there was fire and smoke showing on arrival.
The fire was sourced to the second floor of the building, according to Louisville Fire. It took a crew of 24 firefighters 15 minutes to put out the flames.
Though no rescues had to be performed, not everyone made it out of the residence completely unscathed.
“The reported injuries of the two adults and the minor were minor injuries - injuries that are consistent with structure fires,” Captain Bobby Cooper with Louisville Fire said. “And they’re being transported to area hospitals for further review.”
No firefighters were injured while working the fire. Captain Cooper said there is extensive damage to the second floor of the building, as well as the attic.
Officials shut down Broadway in both directions from Cecil Avenue to 38th Street while crews worked to put out the flames.
The official cause of the fire is under investigation.
