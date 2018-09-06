duPont Manual names new principal

duPont Manual names new principal
Farmer has been selected as the new principal of duPont Manual High School.
By Berry Stockton | September 6, 2018 at 3:04 PM EST - Updated September 6 at 3:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Months after the principal of Dupont Manual High School was reassigned, the school has pegged a new leader.

Manual’s Site Based Decision Making Council has approved the hiring of Darryl Farmer as the new principal. Farmer was most recently the principal at Ramsey Middle School.

>>> RELATED STORY: Former Manual principal appeals his demotion

Farmer replaces Jerry Mayes,who was reassigned after being reprimanded following a controversial conversation he had with two students last fall.

Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.