duPont Manual names new principal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Months after the principal of Dupont Manual High School was reassigned, the school has pegged a new leader.
Manual’s Site Based Decision Making Council has approved the hiring of Darryl Farmer as the new principal. Farmer was most recently the principal at Ramsey Middle School.
Farmer replaces Jerry Mayes,who was reassigned after being reprimanded following a controversial conversation he had with two students last fall.
