Elevator at St. Catherine Court stuck again

Both elevators in the senior citizen high-rise went down in August

EMS helped resident inconvenienced by the outage.
By Berry Stockton | September 6, 2018 at 1:36 PM EST - Updated September 6 at 1:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents at a senior citizen high-rise plagued with elevator issues have found themselves stuck -- again.

WAVE 3 News learned the elevators at St. Catherine Court are out of order again. Both elevators first went down in August. One was fixed until earlier this week when it went down, again.

The elevators went down in August - but were supposed to be fixed. ((Source: WAVE 3 News))

Now after being repaired, the elevator has reportedly become stuck on the 14th floor. EMS was on scene to assist residents early Thursday.

The housing authority told WAVE 3 News they are taking steps to fix the ongoing problem.

Metro Council President David James said the situation is “frustrating.”

