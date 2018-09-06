Family of fatal hit and run victim meet hero witness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Air Force veteran was killed riding his bike home from work on Westport Road in late August.
The driver who hit 32-year-old Kell Palletti didn’t stop to see if he was okay, but someone else did.
Palletti's family is calling the man who stopped to help “Kell's hero.”
Colby Noland was going home from work too, driving not far behind Palletti, when police say Palletti was hit by a truck driven by an unidentified person.
The driver left Palletti in the street and kept going. They were seen about a mile away, peeling the bike off the front bumper.
Colby, however, pulled over.
On Wednesday, Palletti’s sister, Kerith, met Colby for the first time.
“It’s one of them things where as soon as I seem him I felt a connection,” Noland said. “I felt like I was here for a reason.”
No one could have saved Palletti, he died moments after impact. But Kerith has found solace knowing her younger brother wasn’t alone when he died.
"You were kind enough to talk to him and be with him and you have no idea what that means to us,” Kerith said.
Kerith said she’d do anything to bring her brother back.
He was known as a sweet guy with a big heart.
“Accidents happen, but it’s how you respond to the accident,” Kerith said. “Colby didn’t even do this and Colby stayed with my brother and that’s the part that I’m struggling with, is how do you not stay? How do you leave?”
Police are looking for a late 90s to mid 2000s Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with silver running boards and a white cab topper.
Anyone with information on the crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
