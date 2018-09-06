FORECAST: Locally heavy downpours later today

ALERT DAYS: Sat 9/8, Sun 9/9
ALERTS: Potential for 1-2” rainfall amounts the next couple of days. Excessive rainfall rates expected for some over the weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – We are starting off with a few light showers to the south. Expect scattered thunderstorms this afternoon with very heavy/tropical rainfall rates. Highs will be in the 80s.
Expect a repeat on Friday with slightly better coverage of the rainfall.
It will be a mainly cloudy weekend with waves of rainfall increasing later Saturday into Sunday. The exact arrival time of the heaviest of rain Saturday evening is still unclear.
Having said that, Alert Days are now out for Saturday night/Sunday with the potential for flooding across southern Indiana and near the Ohio River. Isolated severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon over Kentucky as well.
Stay close for forecast adjustments.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms (40%); HIGH: 88°
TONIGHT: Few t-storms (30%); LOW: 75°
FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms (60%); HIGH: 85°
