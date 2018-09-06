LIVE: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting in downtown Cincinnati

(WAVE) - Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at Fountain Square, the busy centerpiece of downtown Cincinnati.
(Watch live coverage below)
The downtown streets have been cordoned off as police investigate the shooting that may have involved a police officer.
It happened at the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square. According to Raycom News Network station WXIX, Cincinnati police radio traffic indicated multiple shooting victims and the shooter down.
“Active shooter incident being investigated at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock,” a police spokeswoman said. “More details to follow.”
WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to Cincinnati, but we’re also livestreaming coverage from our sister station there, WXIX. Watch below:
Medical units from the Cincinnati Fire Department were at the scene treating the wounded. The victims were reported to be in the lobby and loading dock.
Information about suspects or motives was not immediately known.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.