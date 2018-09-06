Human remains found in Shelby County identified

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Investigators are trying to find out what happened to a Colorado man whose remains found in Shelby County, Kentucky.
The remains of Timothy J. Stities, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were discovered by a dog in a remote, wooded area off Samples Lane on Feb. 1, 2017, according to Detective Mark Moore.
Stites was reported missing to Louisville Metro police by his sister in August of 2016. Moore said the last time his sister had talked to him on the phone she said he was in Louisville. He was 29 years old at the time.
Stites family told investigators he did storage unit construction and traveled for his job.
Moore said there was no indication of trauma on the bones that were found. The case is currently being classified as a death investigation.
Anyone with information about what happened to Stites or why he was in Shelby County is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 633-4324.
