Mayor Fischer declines Jimmy Harper retirement offer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A decision by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer leaves him and an officer who won a whistleblower case against the city at odds.
Lt. Jimmy Harper wrote a letter to Fischer offering to retire if his former rank of Major were reinstated for at least one day. Fischer, through a city attorney, declined the offer Wednesday.
>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Jurors award $300K, but no punitive damages in whistleblower suit against city
Harper was a major with the Louisville Metro Police Department until he was demoted to Lieutenant by Chief Steve Conrad. Harper sued the city under the state’s whistleblower law. A jury agreed that Harper was demoted illegally and awarded him $300,000.
The judge who presided over the case, Angela Bisig, still has to rule whether the department has to give Harper his rank back.
“Jimmy was trying to offer a solution that would allow him to leave employment with the Louisville Metro Police Department and hopefully head him off in a different direction,” Harper’s attorney Thomas Clay told WAVE 3 News on Thursday. “But that’s not an option given the reaction of the mayor.”
“I am willing to end my 28-year career so that not only can LMPD move forward, which I believe is the right thing to do, but legally conclude the present litigation between both parties,” Harper wrote in the letter.
It states he would retire effectively on September 30. For that to happen, the paperwork on the agreement would have to have been finalized by September 14. He would also agree to not seek employment with LMPD or Louisville Metro Government under the Fischer administration. The letter also references the city would have to settle his attorney fees, however the fees would have to be covered by the city since they were found to be in violation of the whistleblower act.
Fischer’s spokesperson Jean Porter confirmed Harper’s letter, addressed to Fischer, was hand delivered to the County Attorney’s Office. They shared the letter with the mayor’s office, Porter said.
"No one is keeping Lt. Harper from retiring," Porter wrote. "He can retire at any time, and when he does, he will be paid out any accrued time, according to department practice."
"Lt. Harper was given the option 16 months ago to resign as major and instead opted to take the costly route of litigation," she continued.
Porter also said “Harper was awarded ‘front and back’ wages, so reinstatement as a major would amount to double recovery. In addition, Lt. Harper has asked the city to settle an attorney fee claim without knowing the figure for that claim. As good stewards of our citizens’ tax dollars, these are simply non-starters.”
She also wrote that Harper wants more money from the city. That’s a claim Harper’s attorney says is flat-out false.
“He is not asking for more money,” Clay said. Being reinstated as major for one day does not allow for any double dipping."
The offer would not gain Harper any other monetary benefit, outside of what the jury already awarded, and would not have any bearing on his pension or retirement benefits.
"If the offer wasn't an offer in violation of law, he may have taken it," Clay said in response to Porter's statement about Harper previously being given the option to retire. "If they hadn’t violated the law, we wouldn't have been in court."
Conrad wrote an affidavit to Judge Bisig before Harper delivered the letter.
“It is my impression that if Plaintiff were appointed to Major now, there would be hostility between not only myself and Plaintiff, but also between other members of my command staff and Plaintiff,” Conrad wrote.
Bisig is expected to rule on whether Harper will get his rank back soon.
