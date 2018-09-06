Mother in court after baby found in dog feces, bug-infested home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother charged after her newborn child was found covered in filth appeared before a judge on Thursday.
April Colling, 34, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the second degree. She was arrested when her 4-month-old child was found in a car seat on a dirty mattress in her home,
When police first arrived at the home on Huntoon Avenue on August 26, they observed Louisville Fire providing first aid on a male patient who they believed was suffering from an overdose, according to the arrest report. Police said Colling told officials that her husband uses illegal narcotics.
Officers said there was a severe amount of clutter and trash around the home, including dog feces and cockroaches, both dead and alive. The child was discovered in the living room.
Officers conducted an emergency custody order on the victim, according to the arrest report.
In court on Thursday, Colling received two years of probation and was ordered to take parenting classes and follow any orders from child protective services.
Besides the 4-month-old, Colling has two other children.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.