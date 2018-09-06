Road Trip Guide for UK fans traveling to Gainesville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In preparation for this college football season, WAVE 3 News compiled road trip guides for each away game for your favorite team. If you have a favorite stop from Lexington to Gainesville and don’t see it included, let us know!
Kentucky at Florida (Week 2)
Sept 8, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
157 Gale Lemerand Drive
Gainesville, FL Capacity: 88,548
Series
Florida leads, 51-17 (has won 31 straight)
Last meeting: Florida 28-27 (2017)
University of Florida
Nickname: Gators
Enrollment: 55,862
2017 Record: 4-7 (3-5 in SEC)
Head Coach: Dan Mullen (First year at Florida)
Overall coaching record: 69-46
Conference: SEC
Colors: Blue & orange
Directions from Lexington: Click here for Google Map
Stadium fun fact: Legendary former Florida coach Steve Spurrier gave Ben Hill Griffin Stadium the nickname “The Swamp” in 1992 because “a swamp is hot and sticky,” he famously said. Spurrier said his team was comfortable playing there, but hoped its opponents would be tentative.
Don’t miss: The cops on the lookout for out-of-town tailgaters unfamiliar with the no-drinking rules on the non-campus side of University Avenue. Out-of-state violators pay higher fines than in-state miscreants. On a more positive note, sandwiches at Hogan’s and burritos at Burrito Bros. Taco Company are worth the lines.
Famous Alumni: Tim Tebow, Erin Andrews, Ryan Lochte, Marco Rubio, Joe Scarborough, Faye Dunaway
Don’t have tickets?Head to The Swamp (the restaurant, not the stadium), a popular pregame spot that stays fun after all the bros and Beckys head out for the game. The fish tacos are good and if you’re a visitor, the gator tacos might interest you.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.