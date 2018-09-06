1 shot, killed at apartment complex in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has been shot and killed at an apartment complex in south Louisville.
MetroSafe confirmed the deadly shooting was reported around 10:24 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way.
Google maps shows that address as the Overlook Terrace Apartments. The building is off New Cut Road near the Outer Loop.
When police arrived, they found a person shot.
He or she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
This apartment complex was the scene of a homicide in February of this year.
Officers have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
