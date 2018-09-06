Teen identified as shooting victim at Overlook Terrace Apartments in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in south Louisville has been identified.
Martez Wade, 17, was shot multiple times on Wednesday night outside of the Overlook Terrace Apartments on Glimmer Way, according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
He had just turned 17 in August.
Wade lived at the apartments, the coroner said.
He was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
