Two heroes honored for pulling unconscious man from burning house

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Okolona firefighters honored two people for helping save the life of another.
On Aug. 10, 16-year-old Kayleigh Knies was in a car with her mother returning from band camp.
Jamie Whitehead, 44, was on the same road, driving to pick up his children.
That is when both were flagged down by George Jackson, who was desperate for help.
Jackson’s brother-in-law was unconscious inside a burning house. Jackson said he couldn’t pull him out alone.
“He weighs like 300 pounds,” Jackson said. “(Without help) I don’t think he would have made it. They’re the heroes, not me.”
Both Knies and Whitehead describe a house filled with smoke. They had to crawl on the floor to find oxygen. Because of the victim’s size and weight, the two had to drag him outside.
Choking on smoke, it took everything they had to drag the man to the front door and fresh air.
“It was kind of a chance to cough and clear our lungs and stuff,” Whitehead said. “And then it was like, we got to get him all the way, so we kept doing the same thing to get him to the driveway.”
They were two people who had never seen each other before, working together to save the life of someone neither of them knew.
Okolona Fire Department spokesman Jordan Youdis applauded their actions.
“Most of us to this day, who do this job every single day, there’s a little bit of fear and hesitation right before you go into a fire because it’s just not normal,” Youdis said.
Knies described the act very casually.
“We worked together,” Knies said. “It wasn’t like I’m doing this or I’m doing that. He was like, I got his legs, you get this.”
The man they saved is still in the hospital being treated for burns.
Whitehead and Knies were awarded with plaques describing them as two heroic people, who at great risk and with no hesitation helped save the life of another.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.