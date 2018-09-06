WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 6, 2018: UofL Growth

By Ken Selvaggi, WAVE 3 News Vice President and General Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s been quite a summer for the University of Louisville, opening the Belknap Academic Building with new classrooms and labs, and the Novak Center for Children’s Health, a spectacular addition to the downtown health sciences campus that houses pediatric services.
The Student Activities Center renovations were also completed, adding new dining options and a lot more space. Renovations and upgrades to Cardinal Stadium are being completed this week and will be unveiled at the first home football game Saturday night. The stadium will now be enclosed and seat more than 60,000 people, and the football complex expansions will help players and coaches with new meeting rooms, enhanced weight room and training facilities, and lounge areas. It will likely help recruiting as well. The cost of all of these new buildings and building enhancements exceeds $300 million.
Four weeks from now, inauguration ceremonies will take place for new UofL President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi. Her outgoing personality has already resonated well with students and the community. Her leadership will help make those new buildings and all who benefit from them come to life.
