WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 6, 2018: UofL Growth

The Student Activities Center renovations were also completed, adding new dining options and a lot more space. Renovations and upgrades to Cardinal Stadium are being completed this week and will be unveiled at the first home football game Saturday night. The stadium will now be enclosed and seat more than 60,000 people, and the football complex expansions will help players and coaches with new meeting rooms, enhanced weight room and training facilities, and lounge areas. It will likely help recruiting as well. The cost of all of these new buildings and building enhancements exceeds $300 million.