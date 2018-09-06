With just days left to live, one man marries his best friend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Travis Irvine suffers from glioblastoma, the same aggressive brain cancer that recently took the life of Sen. John McCain.
During Travis' last days in the hospital, the staff made one of his final wishes come true.
“The doctor gave him less than six weeks and the wedding was in seven weeks,” Kelsey Irvine said. “He said if it's one of our last memories together, I want us to have a wedding.”
Kelsey and Travis have been together since college and moved to Louisville four years ago.
He works for Humana and she’s a UofL student. Less than a year ago, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.
“I don’t want people to focus on him being sick because there are so many other people who are sick,” Kelsey said.
Kelsey said their story isn’t one of heartache, but gratitude.
“A bunch of strangers came together to give us a wedding when they didn't have to,” Kelsey said.
When Travis’ cancer became more aggressive, it put a halt to their wedding plans. Kelsey wore her wedding dress around the hospital.
“It broke their hearts to see this girl sitting in her wedding dress, desperate for her fiancé to open his eyes and see her one time,” Kelsey said. “So the staff threw together a ceremony for us.”
Travis was on medication, but Kelsey said she knows he was present.
“I asked him if he knew that we were married and he squeezed my hand,” Kelsey said. “I knew he could hear me. His eyes might not have been open but he knew what was going on.”
It’s the last days of Travis’ life and Kelsey said instead of grieving she’s happy his hopes of a wedding came true by the hand of strangers.
“It really is so hard at times,” Kelsey said. “I want everyone to know -- don’t give up.”
While Kelsey said the wedding was beautiful, it was not a legal ceremony.
She wants to make an impact for Travis’ legacy. She will be changing her major to genetic and sub cellular research to contribute to cancer research.
