99-year-old man walks miles every day to visit hospitalized wife

ROCHESTER, NY (WHAM/CNN) - Even though he had to walk more than six miles to visit her in the hospital, a 99-year-old man was determined to see the wife he loves every single day.
Luther and Waverlee Younger have been married for more than 55 years. They built a life together, started a family and made memories.
"She made a man out of me. She made me more than I ever could have been,” Luther Younger said.
In 2009, Waverlee Younger was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She’s been in and out of hospitals ever since.
But her husband was determined to visit her every day. Without a car, he simply put one foot in front of the other.
"Six, seven and eight miles – every day,” Luther Younger said. "I want to see my wife. I love my wife.”
For him, the hike is worth it.
In recent weeks, the 99-year-old’s story has gone viral, shared on news outlets across the world. Strangers now go out of their way to greet the man, according to his daughter Lutheta Younger.
"I'm pretty sure someone is going to wind up doing a movie about it,” Lutheta Younger said. "He loves his wife. He loves my mom. I think it’s a great love story.”
The family says Waverlee Younger will be leaving the hospital soon.
