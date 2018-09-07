Body found along Kentucky River in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Franklin County after a body was found along the banks of the Kentucky River.
According to Franklin County Coroner William Harrod, someone reported to authorities the finding a possible dead human body around 11:30 a.m. Harrod said the body is believed to be that of a male, but no age range was given.
The coroner’s office and Frankfort police are working to identify the body an determine a cause of death.
