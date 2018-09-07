Fifth Third Bank shooting images released

(WAVE) - Cincinnati police officials showed graphic body-camera video of Thursday’s mass shooting at Fifth Third Bank’s world headquarters in the city’s landmark downtown centerpiece.
The shooting took place just after 9 a.m. in the Fifth Third lobby at busy Fountain Square as downtown workers were arriving for the day.
Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, killed three people before officers shot him dead. Santa Perez shot two others who are recovering from injuries.
The body-camera video showed Santa Perez walking into the lobby, firing a 9-mm handgun. The video did not show anyone getting shot until it showed the suspect get struck in the back and fall forward. Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the video released Friday had been edited into one far less gruesome than the original imagery he and detectives watched Thursday.
Isaac said 55 seconds had elapsed after Santa Perez fired his first shot until 911 received its first call. He also said it took less than four minutes for officers to arrive.
“The cavalry was coming,” Isaac said Friday.
Added Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley: “It would have been a lot worse if those officers hadn’t rushed in when they did.”
Isaac said Santa Perez had moved to the Cincinnati area around 2015, and had seven previous addresses between then and Thursday. Isaac also said the suspect had a criminal record -- all misdemeanors -- in Cincinnati, as well as in South Carolina and Palm Beach, Fla. Santa Perez has family in Puerto Rico.
The suspect purchased the gun from a gun shop on Cincinnati’s west side on Aug. 2, Isaac said, adding that the gun jammed at one point during Santa Perez’s rampage.
It’s not clear why the suspect chose to unleash his attack at Fifth Third. He was not a current or former employee of the bank. For unknown reasons, Santa Perez had filed lawsuits against NBC Universal and TD Ameritrade.
“It is possible that he may have been trying to work his way to the federal courthouse,” Isaac said. “(We) certainly can’t get inside his mind and confirm that.”
Santa Perez’s car was found several blocks away from the scene, and Isaac said the suspect entered and exited several businesses on his walk from his car to the bank. A search of his home in the Cincinnati suburb of North Bend yielded no clues behind a possible motive.
Four officers fired a total of 11 shots at Santa Perez. It’s not clear how many of their shots struck him, but the video showed at least two of the shots that hit him. None of the officers was injured.
“We’re gonna get through this,” Cranley said. “Cincinnati is strong.”
One of the surviving victims is Whitney Austin, a woman in her mid-30s from Louisville. Her LinkedIn profile indicates she is a Vice President - Senior Product Development Manager of Fifth Third Bank.
A family member told WAVE 3 News on Thursday that Austin often makes the drive to Cincinnati for work. She, like all of the shooting victims, was shot multiple times. WAVE 3 News confirmed Thursday that her husband was by her side at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.