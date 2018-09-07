Five Questions with Speed Museum director on the ‘Art of Bourbon’

Our biggest donor events (the Speed Ball and our Patron Circle’s “Bacchanal”) are “thank you” parties, unique because we don’t try to raise more money at them (through silent or live auctions). But when we sold a Derby box this year in an online auction for $46,000, we realized we could capture more “auction energy” to support our mission. Many museums across the country use wine auctions to raise millions of dollars to support their missions, and we have always had great support from local distilleries (and bourbon drinkers). It seemed obvious to combine Kentucky’s greatest art museum with Kentucky’s greatest product. Now we hope the Art of Bourbon will become the premier nonprofit bourbon auction in the country.