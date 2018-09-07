Five Questions with Speed Museum director on the ‘Art of Bourbon’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some people might argue that bourbon, itself, is art.
The Speed Museum in Louisville is hosting, for the first time, a special event called Art of Bourbon. This is an exclusive event (as it’s limited to just 150 people) and it offers a chance at obtaining some very fine bottles of bourbon, and raise money for the Speed Museum at the same time.
Event organizers called on their many longtime friends in the bourbon industry, including distillers, producers, and private collectors, to amass an impress inventory that will be auctioned off the night of September 21. People who can’t get to the event itself can sign up for the online portion of the auction for free.
The night includes dinner provided by Wiltshire at the Speed, and its been created just for this night.
Here are my Five Questions with Stephen Riley, the Speed Museum’s Executive Director, on Art of Bourbon and other things Speed related.
1. What’s been the biggest challenge stepping in as the Director of the Speed Museum?
When I joined the Speed 18 months ago I felt we hadn’t really brought this incredible new building to life. My amazing 125 colleagues joined me in doing just that with events like “After Hours”, exhibits like “Picasso to Pollock,” films like “RBG”, and outreach programs like our new “Speed for All” free family membership for people who might not otherwise be able to afford it. Our next challenge is connecting with all the people and businesses who want to support this work!
2. What made you and your team come up with the idea of Art of Bourbon?
Our biggest donor events (the Speed Ball and our Patron Circle’s “Bacchanal”) are “thank you” parties, unique because we don’t try to raise more money at them (through silent or live auctions). But when we sold a Derby box this year in an online auction for $46,000, we realized we could capture more “auction energy” to support our mission. Many museums across the country use wine auctions to raise millions of dollars to support their missions, and we have always had great support from local distilleries (and bourbon drinkers). It seemed obvious to combine Kentucky’s greatest art museum with Kentucky’s greatest product. Now we hope the Art of Bourbon will become the premier nonprofit bourbon auction in the country.
3. What is special and different about this night?
The Art of Bourbon is not just an auction but an event that seeks to bring our unique bourbon culture to life in one of Kentucky’s most beautiful buildings. Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne and his Rocky Top X-Press will be performing, we’ll have custom cocktails from local speakeasy Hell or High Water, and Wiltshire at the Speed has developed a custom bourbon-themed menu. And it’s not just a party; all proceeds go to support the Speed’s education initiatives and exhibitions, allowing us to expand our reach across Kentucky.
We’re also excited that September 21 comes on the eve of Danny Wimmer’s Bourbon & Beyond, which has become a key partner. Our emcee is Fred Minnick, Bourbon & Beyond’s Bourbon Curator, and we hope to attract many bourbon fans who are in town for their music festival.
4. Do you have any idea how much some of the bottles will go for?
We’ve assembled an impressive inventory of rare bourbons, ranging from rare “dusties” from the 50s and 60s to new-but-impossible-to-find bourbons like the coveted King of Kentucky Bourbon. We are also auctioning bourbon-related experiences – including highly-desired single barrel selections from Weller, Knob Creek, and Old Forester. People normally wait years for their chance to select a single barrel of these fine bourbons. Which one is expected to go for the most? Our most valuable bourbon is probably the 10th bottle ever produced of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year. Bottles #1-5 belong to the Van Winkle family and #7, #8, and #9 have been drunk, so this bottle is extremely rare. Our minimum bid for this once-in-a-lifetime bottle is $20,000 – we hope it will go much higher.
5. What new events do we have to look forward to at the Speed.
After Hours @ the Speed continues to be a huge success; in fact this month’s After Hours happens on September 21, the same night as the Art of Bourbon. Fitting with the theme of Kentucky and bourbon, After Hours will feature bluegrass music, Kentucky-inspired cuisine, and bourbon by Angel’s Envy.
September 21 is also the night the Speed Cinema launches its next big hit with Love, Gilda - a documentary about comic genius Gilda Radner, whose life inspired Gilda’s Club.
And on October 6 we open Keltie Ferris; *O*P*E*N* - the largest museum show ever devoted to the career of Louisville-born Keltie Ferris, barely 40 and a rising star in the New York and international art world. This marks the beginning of 18 months devoted to exhibits that reflect the diversity of Kentucky’s art and artists.
Tickets for Art of Bourbon are $250 and can be purchased by clicking here.
