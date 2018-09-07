FORECAST: Flash flooding threat going up

ALERT DAYS: Sat 9/8 Sun 9/9
ALERTS: Flash Flood WATCH Southern IN and all counties in KY along the Ohio (Including Louisville) Saturday 8 a.m. – Sunday 8 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Expect another active day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some locally heavy with isolated flash flooding. They will fade more into this evening and overnight.
Scattered downpours/thunderstorms return Saturday and increase in coverage and in intensity Saturday night into early Sunday. Several inches of rain is still on the table across Indiana and northern Kentucky by the time this winds down.
Flash flooding issues will certainly be on the table the next few days to please stay close to forecast changes/updates!
FORECAST
TODAY: More scattered t-storms (70%); locally heavy; HIGH: 82°
TONIGHT: Scattered t-storms ease (40%); LOW: 71°
SATURDAY ALERT DAY: Scattered thunderstorms (60%); increasing by evening and becoming heavy (80%); HIGH: 78°
IN THE APP
- Hourly Forecast, updated often
- Traffic Map with latest delays
- EARLIEST ALERT: Watching Florence next week
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.