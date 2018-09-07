Former Chief of Civic Innovation to lead UofL environmental center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s Envirome Institute named a new director to the Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil, or CHAWS, on Friday, Dr. Theodore Smith.
Smith is the previous Chief of Civic Innovation for Mayor Greg Fischer’s office.
The CHAWS Center will combine people and data to encourage new conversations and new solutions to health challenges throughout Louisville, integrating knowledge of the environment with determinants of health.
CHAWS was the first new center announced as part of the Envirome Institute, which was established earlier this summer. Previously, CHAWS was known as the Institute for Healthy Air, Water and soil and was financially supported by the Community Foundation of Louisville.
The Environme Institute’s goal is to transform the city of Louisville into an urban laboratory by bringing together academic research and community engagement, according to the website. It was funded by a $5 million gift from the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation and is the first institute dedicated to the study of the human environme.
The name of the institute stems from the collective variety of environmental factors that influence human health and disease risk understood as ‘the Environme.’ Its data-gathering focus is local, but it hopes to offer global leadership on health issues and public policy. By using data gathered and analyzed from the city, research conducted at the Environme Institute will be used to develop new models of healthy living and decision making for people around the world.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.