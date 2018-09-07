Historic Locust Grove gifted $1 million

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 55-acre National Historic Landmark Locust Grove was originally built in 1792. Now, 236 years later, officials are working towards a 3.2 million dollar capital campaign. Thanks to a one million dollar donation, announced by the historic property on Thursday, the landmark is a big step closer to that goal.
Locust Grove has received a much needed new roof from proceeds from the campaign, and plans are underway for an expanded visitors center with an outdoor pavilion.
In a statement, Locust Grove said they looked forward to their third century in Louisville, and hope to continue to acknowledge and preserve the connections and stories of the past 200 years.
The estate includes a circa 1792 house, outbuildings and grounds which serve as examples of life in early 1800s frontier America.
