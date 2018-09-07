Home invasion suspect in Elizabethtown shot by resident

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police Post 5 has opened an investigation into an attempted home invasion where a suspect was shot.
Police said they received a complaint from a resident on Hall Road of someone breaking into another house on Friday morning. By the time police arrived the suspect had gotten into another house, where he was shot by someone inside.
PIO Scotty Sharp told WAVE 3 News the victim was flown by helicopter to a Louisville hospital. The degree of injuries has not been made clear.
The suspect’s identity has not been released.
