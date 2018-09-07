Kentucky Center comes back from fire with production featuring Louisville artists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center is preparing to host its first production since a three-alarm fire in June destroyed part of its roof.
The Louisville Ballet’s production of Romeo and Juliet premieres Friday with a school matinee.
It’s a revamped production with new costumes, new sets and new choreography.
PREVIOUS STORY: Fire at Kentucky Center caused by spark during construction
Robert Curran, the ballet’s artistic director, said it’s fitting they will be the first to take the stage since the fire.
“It’s perfect. It’s exactly the way it should be,” Curran said. “Sharing the space with the Louisville Orchestra, being in Whitney Hall -- two resident companies creating amazing work together. It’s what Louisville’s all about.”
While repairs are nearly complete, ballet patrons will get a look behind the curtain at the construction progress.
“The theaters are in really wonderful shape,” Kim Baker, the President and CEO of the Kentucky Center, said. “But the general public will definitely see that we’re under construction.”
Guests will notice scaffolding in the main lobby, where the carpet has been removed. But most everything else is back to normal.
Complete repairs are not expected to be finished until next spring.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.