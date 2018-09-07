Louisville man admits to shooting out windows of KSP cruiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been accused of shooting out the windows to a Kentucky State Police cruiser in Henry County.
Elijah Bellaphant, 22, is facing felony charges for the act, which police said he admitted to during an interview at the Jeffersontown Police Department.
The incident happened on August 20. Police said during the interview, Bellaphant admitted to firing two rounds into the cruiser, which was parked outside a home on Fox Creek Road in Sulphur. The bullets destroyed a handheld speed laser, valued at $1,700. Combined with the damages to a riot baton and the cost of the glass replacement, total damages have been estimated at $2,046.75.
During the course of the interview, Bellaphant also admitted to operating a stolen jeep, which was taken from a home in Coxs Creek just two days prior, according to his arrest report.
Bellaphant was arrested and taken to the Oldham County jail. Before this arrest, he was part of the five-year felony diversion program in Jefferson County stemming from an incident in February 2016.
