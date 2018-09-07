Man charged with murder following shooting near UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was shot and killed near the University of Louisville campus.
Anthony Beasley, 38, was taken in custody around 12:50 a.m. Friday, following the shooting at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Winkler Avenue, according to an arrest report.
When police arrived, they said Beasley was still on the scene and he made “spontaneous statements indicating that he shot the victim.”
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
Beasley was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to murder he was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
