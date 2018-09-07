Man shot in South Louisville neighborhood near UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the South Louisville neighborhood.
It was reported around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Winkler Avenue. That’s near Fourth Street just south of the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus and north of Churchill Downs.
MetroSafe confirmed a man was shot. His condition is not yet known.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
