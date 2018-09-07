Officer saves toddler from hot car; mother found with needle in arm

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB/CNN) - A police officer is being celebrated for his heroism.
Officer Christopher Wierzbowski said he spotted a parked car Tuesday night running with its lights on.
It looked empty, but then he noticed a 3-year-old child jump onto a seat and had to break a window to get her out.
The heater was running in the car, and the temperature outside was in the 80s.
Authorities said the child's mother was also in the car, but she had passed out from taking heroin. She still had a needle sticking out of her arm at the time.
The mother was charged for drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.
The girl was treated for dehydration and turned over to a family member.
"Everybody is saying a hero. I don't know, I just ... As long as everybody's OK, you know? I credit it to being at the right place at the right time. Still processing it, I guess," Wierzbowski said.
"Without his observations, without him going the extra step to look into it to free the child from that car, there's no doubt in my mind that any longer that child would have been in that car and likely would have died," Assistant Chief Jim Speyer said.
