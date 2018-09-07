Papa John’s donating UofL concessions proceeds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday the Louisville Cardinals will play their first game in Cardinal Stadium since Papa John’s was removed from the name. However, fans will still be able to enjoy Papa John’s pizza inside the stadium, with proceeds donated to local organizations.
For the home opener, the pizza company has announced plans to donate 100% of their proceeds. The money will be split between the University of Louisville and the Home of the Innocents.
In addition, Papa John’s will match the concession sales to boost the donations to both organizations.
For the remaining six home games this season, Papa John’s plans to donate half their proceeds to various community groups. It’s part of the company’s damage control from the John Schnatter scandal.
In July, UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendaputi announced the stadium would simply be called Cardinal Stadium. Papa John’s was dropped from the name after founder John Schnatter admitted to using a racial slur during a media conference call.
“These comments were hurtful and unacceptable, and they do not reflect the values of our university,” Bendaputi said.
Schnatter also resigned from the UofL Board of Trustees and the UofL Athletics Board.
