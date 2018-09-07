Person fatally stabbed in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has died from a stabbing in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood.
MetroSafe confirmed the stabbing was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 26th Street, near the intersection with Dumesnil Street.
Emergency crews arrived and rushed the person to the hospital, but he or she was not able to be saved.
The victim has not been identified.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.