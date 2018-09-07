Person found dead in field in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood.
MetroSafe received a call around 5:50 p.m. Friday from someone reporting a body in the 2200 block of South 9th Street. That’s a small connecting street between Industry Road and Colorado Avenue, just off Algonquin Parkway.
Officers responded and found a person dead in a field.
Investigators could not immediately determine the cause of death. The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information should call the anonymous LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
