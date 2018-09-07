Person found dead in field in Algonquin neighborhood

Person found dead in field in Algonquin neighborhood
Police are investigating after the discovery of a deceased person on 9th Street.
By Laurel Mallory | September 7, 2018 at 5:53 PM EST - Updated September 7 at 5:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood.

MetroSafe received a call around 5:50 p.m. Friday from someone reporting a body in the 2200 block of South 9th Street. That’s a small connecting street between Industry Road and Colorado Avenue, just off Algonquin Parkway.

Officers responded and found a person dead in a field.

Investigators could not immediately determine the cause of death. The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.