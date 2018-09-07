SOS for Addictions opens new office space

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An online only outlet to help those battle addiction now has new office space.
SOS for Addictions launched its website in 2016. It offers information about addiction help, needle exchange locations, transitional housing and more.
On Thursday, the organization opened a new office space off Lin Station Road to expand its services and resources.
“Addiction is very complex. When someone looks at addiction there is the genetic component to it, there’s the social components to it, and so we like to look holistically at supports that can help someone in the recovery," SOS for Addictions Founder and President Kimberly Hinkel said.
One unique way SOS will help those living in rural areas will be the use of its Facebook live streaming.
